Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $532.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.