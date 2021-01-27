Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equities raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

