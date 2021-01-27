Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

