Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

AA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 133.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

