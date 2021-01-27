Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

WBA opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

