Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

