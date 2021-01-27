Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

