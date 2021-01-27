Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

