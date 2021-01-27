Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.76 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of MS stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.