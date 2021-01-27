Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,390,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,657,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 472,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,002,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

