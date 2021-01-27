Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of J traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. 1,126,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,759. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

