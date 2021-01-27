Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.41 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 2880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

