Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.41 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 2880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.
The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.
In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.