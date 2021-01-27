J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered to “Neutral” at 140166

140166 cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

