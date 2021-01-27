IZE (IZE) One Day Volume Hits $39,987.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. IZE has a market cap of $529.06 million and approximately $39,987.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded 54% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00133602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036857 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

