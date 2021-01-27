IXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,112.87 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. IXT has a market cap of $289,112.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IXT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00900633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.26 or 0.04415344 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018031 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

