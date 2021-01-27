Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Trading Down 0.2%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.14. 50,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

