Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Trading Down 0.2%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.14. 50,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
