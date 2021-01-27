Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,470. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

