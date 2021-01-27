Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises 1.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,706. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.