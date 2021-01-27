Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 7,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.