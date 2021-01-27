Islay Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 269,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 93.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

NYSE BIG traded up $8.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 71,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,957. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.