Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of HEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.