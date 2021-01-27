Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.51. 14,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,899. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

