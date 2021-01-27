Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. The Southern comprises 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. 77,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

