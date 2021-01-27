Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. 657,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,851. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

