iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 752,307 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

