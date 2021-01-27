iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after buying an additional 320,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 229,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,880 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

