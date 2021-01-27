iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. 253,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,265. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

