iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 292.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

