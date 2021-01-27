iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 97,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 423,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. 389,074 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.