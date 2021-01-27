iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. 389,074 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.