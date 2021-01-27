iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 181,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

