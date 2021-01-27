iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $28.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.