iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

