iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 806,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.