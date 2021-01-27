iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $257,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 592,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

