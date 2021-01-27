iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. 807,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 111,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.