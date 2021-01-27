iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

