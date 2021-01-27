iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

