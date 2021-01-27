iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.83. The stock had a trading volume of 180,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,827. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.