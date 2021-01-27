iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

