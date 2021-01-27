iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 3rd Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.05 and a 200 day moving average of $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.