iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 53.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $675,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,201. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

