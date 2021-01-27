iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.60. 1,887,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,848,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

