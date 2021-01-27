iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

