Ironwood Financial llc Takes $67,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 609.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

