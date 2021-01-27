Ironwood Financial llc Sells 43,618 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $415.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.92.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.