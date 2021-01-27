Ironwood Financial llc Purchases New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

