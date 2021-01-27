Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $67,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

