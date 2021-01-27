Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $41,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

