Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $30,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,024 shares of company stock valued at $121,679,173 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

